Knapp was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Knapp will provide a little catching insurance behind Jorge Alfaro while Wilson Ramos nurses a wrist injury. In a corresponding move, Justin Bour (oblique) was put on the 10-day DL. Through 68 games with the Phillies this year, Knapp has slashed .217/.310/.354 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

