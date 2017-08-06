Knapp (hand) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Although his hand has been steadily improving over the past couple days, it appears that he's not ready for full action at this time, although some think that Knapp could be good to go by Tuesday. Cameron Rupp will fill in for him Sunday.

