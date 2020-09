Knapp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Marchan will step in behind the dish to replace Knapp, who has served as the Phillies' primary catcher for the past week while J.T. Realmuto has dealt with a hip injury. Realmuto appears on track to rejoin the Philadelphia lineup as soon as Monday's game against the Nationals, so both Knapp and Marchan look set to see their opportunities decline during the final week of the regular season.