Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Retreats to bench Friday
Knapp is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Knapp started the past two contests for Philadelphia, but he failed to collect a hit in six tries. He'll head to the bench for another night off, allowing Jorge Alfaro to log a start behind the dish.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Back on bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Settling in as primary catcher•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Struggling defensively•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Starts opening two games•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Could split time this season•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Secures backup catcher role•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?