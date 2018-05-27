Knapp (finger) is starting at catcher and batting eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Knapp is set to make his first start since injuring his finger last Saturday against the Cardinals. He'll relieve Jorge Alfaro, who had started the last six games in Knapp's stead. The two should re-enter a timeshare behind the plate, with Alfaro receiving a majority of the starts.

