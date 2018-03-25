Knapp will open the season as the backup catcher behind primary starter Jorge Alfaro, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp officially clinched his spot on the Opening Day roster Sunday after his main competition for the No. 2 catcher role, Cameron Rupp, was designated for assignment. Though he submitting a solid .368 on-base percentage across 204 plate appearances as a rookie last season, Knapp lacks power and will hit low in the order when he starts, limiting his upside in both season-long NL-only formats and DFS contests.