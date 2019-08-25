Knapp remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Knapp has made just three starts in August as top backstop J.T. Realmuto continues to shoulder one of the heavier workloads among all big-league catchers. Don't expect Knapp's playing-time outlook to improve anytime soon while the Phillies remain firmly in the mix in the National League wild-card race.