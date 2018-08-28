Knapp was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Jose Bautista, who was acquired via trade earlier in the day and activated prior to Tuesday's game. In 69 games with the big club this season, Knapp is hitting just .216/.308/.352 with four homers. He should be back sometime in September after rosters expand.

More News
Our Latest Stories