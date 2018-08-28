Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Sent back to minors
Knapp was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Knapp was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Jose Bautista, who was acquired via trade earlier in the day and activated prior to Tuesday's game. In 69 games with the big club this season, Knapp is hitting just .216/.308/.352 with four homers. He should be back sometime in September after rosters expand.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Recalled from Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Added as 26th man•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Choking up leads to hard contact•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Flyballs driving increased production•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start