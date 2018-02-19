Knapp will compete with teammate Cameron Rupp in spring training for backup catching duties, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp and Rupp are pretty evenly matched when it comes to defensive attributes behind the plate, and it looks to be a tight competition for a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old backstop has a slight advantage at the plate, batting .257 with three home runs and 13 RBI a season ago -- Rupp hit .217 but showed impressive power, smashing 14 home runs on the year. Both Knapp and Rupp have options remaining on their contracts, so either one could end up at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the season.