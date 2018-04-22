Knapp will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp is receiving his fifth start behind the plate in eight games, suggesting he may have overtaken Jorge Alfaro as the preferred backstop in Philadelphia. Neither catcher has lit it up offensively thus far, but Knapp's high walk rate has at least allowed him to reach base at a higher clip than Alfaro.