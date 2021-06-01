Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp's time as the Phillies' top catcher came to an end Saturday, when J.T. Realmuto (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. When healthy, Realmuto is expected to handle one of the heaviest workloads among all catchers, so Knapp will be lucky to get more than one start behind the plate per week moving forward.