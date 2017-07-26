Knapp is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second day in a row that Knapp will watch from the bench. The 25-year-old has been the superior catcher offensively for much of this season and is 4-for-13 over the past week, but he'll cede Wednesday's start to Cameron Rupp as the Phillies' catching timeshare continues.

