Knapp (side) will catch and bat seventh Tuesday against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Knapp was expected to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays but was a very late scratch due to side tightness. The issue was evidently a minor one, as he'll the get the call Tuesday with J.T. Realmuto still out with a wrist injury.
