Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Starts opening two games
Knapp is catching and batting seventh Friday against the Braves
Knapp was expected to back up Jorge Alfaro, but it's been Knapp in the starting lineup for the opening two games of the season. The exact playing time split between the pair isn't yet clear. Manager Gabe Kapler said that both catchers will start three out of the first six games, though he doesn't appear to be alternating who starts. It may take a week or two to determine which Phillies' catcher will be a better fantasy asset.
