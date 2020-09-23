Knapp will start at catcher and will bat eighth Wednesday against the Nationals.

No. 1 catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup for the second day in a row, but he'll be playing first base while he remains less than 100 percent physically due to a hip injury. Realmuto could end up seeing the bulk of his playing time at first base or designated hitter for the rest of the regular season, which would pave the way for Knapp to hold down the fort as Philadelphia's primary backstop. Over his last 10 games, Knapp has gone 6-for-26 with six walks, six RBI and three runs.