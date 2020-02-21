Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Still not swinging
Knapp has yet to swing a bat since tweaking his rib cage over a week ago, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Knapp's injury initially appeared to be minor, though the fact that he's been held back from swinging this long is at least a slight concern. He's been able to do some drills, catch bullpens and play catch, so this may just be an abundance of caution from the Phillies early in camp. If the issue lasts long enough that Knapp can't build up in time for Opening Day, expect Deivy Grullon to make the team as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto.
