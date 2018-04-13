Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Struggling defensively
Knapp committed three errors and allowed two passed balls through his first four games, nearly matching last year's totals, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Knapp's totals in each category are just one shy of the numbers he posted in 53 games behind the plate in 2017. After starting the Phillies' opening two games, he's started just two of the following nine, with Jorge Alfaro seemingly emerging from the timeshare to take a starting role. Both catchers are off to very slow starts at the plate, each posting a 46 wRC+. Alfaro had a significantly higher prospect pedigree, though, and if Knapp can't be relied on to at least provide some defensive security, the team will probably let Alfaro play through his struggles at the plate in hopes that regular playing time will help him reach his ceiling.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Starts opening two games•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Could split time this season•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Secures backup catcher role•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Set to compete for backup role•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Gets first start since early August•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Activated from DL•
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...