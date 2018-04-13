Knapp committed three errors and allowed two passed balls through his first four games, nearly matching last year's totals, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Knapp's totals in each category are just one shy of the numbers he posted in 53 games behind the plate in 2017. After starting the Phillies' opening two games, he's started just two of the following nine, with Jorge Alfaro seemingly emerging from the timeshare to take a starting role. Both catchers are off to very slow starts at the plate, each posting a 46 wRC+. Alfaro had a significantly higher prospect pedigree, though, and if Knapp can't be relied on to at least provide some defensive security, the team will probably let Alfaro play through his struggles at the plate in hopes that regular playing time will help him reach his ceiling.