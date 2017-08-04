Knapp exited Thursday's game against the Angels early with a bruised right hand, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Based on the early diagnosis, it sounds like Knapp has fortuantely avoided a serious injury. The backstop will be day-to-day moving forward with Cameron Rupp likely handling starting duties in his potential absence.

