Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Takes seat Monday
Knapp is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Knapp is hitting just .170 through 53 plate appearances this season, so he'll head to the bench for the third time in four games as Jorge Alfaro picked up another start behind the dish. Alfaro hasn't done much better at the plate himself, so the two should continue to see a similar amount of opportunities until one of them grabs hold of the starting gig.
