McCutchen agreed to a three-year contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, and the specific terms remain unknown, but McCutchen will be returning to Pennsylvania -- albeit with a different team -- after spending time with the Giants and Yankees in 2018. The veteran outfielder hit a combined .255/.368/.424 with 20 homers and 14 stolen bases across 155 games between San Francisco and New York. He should immediately step into a starting role for the Phillies, hitting in a favorable spot in the order.