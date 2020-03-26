Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Could play when season resumes
McCutchen (knee) is expected to be back to full health when the MLB resumes its suspended season in mid-May or later, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
McCutchen has progressed well from the surgery he required last June to address a torn ACL in his left knee, but because he was still limited in spring training, the Phillies weren't planning on having him available for their Opening Day game in Miami that was initially scheduled for March 26. With the start of the season having been suspended for at least eight weeks, however, McCutchen looks like he'll have a fair amount of time to get back to full speed. Expect the Phillies to provide a formal update on McCutchen's health once the MLB clears teams to resume training again, but if he's deemed ready for the start of the season, the 33-year-old will likely serve as the team's everyday leadoff hitter.
