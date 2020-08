McCutchen went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.

In the sixth inning, McCutchen plated Roman Quinn with a single for the go-ahead run. McCutchen then stole second and came around to score on a Bryce Harper three-run home run. The 33-year-old McCutchen is slashing .211/.270/.281 with a homer, a steal, eight RBI and five runs scored through 16 contests.