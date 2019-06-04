McCutchen was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

McCutchen fell awkwardly during a rundown Monday against the Padres, and the Phillies' worst fears were confirmed Tuesday. His absence leaves a big hole at the top of the Phillies' lineup, as he'd recorded a strong .256/.378/.457 line through 59 games. Cesar Hernandez could jump up to the leadoff role, or the team could simply slide the rest of the hitters up one spot. Jay Bruce, acquired in a trade from Seattle on Sunday, now appears to be lined up as the Phillies' starting left fielder.