Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Shifts to 60-day injured list
McCutchen (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The move has no effect on McCutchen's recovery timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the season following knee surgery. It clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Phillies to select Fernando Salas' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
