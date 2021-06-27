McCutchen went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

James McCann was brought in by the Mets in the offseason to improve the team's performance against opposition basestealers, but the pitching staff still features a number of slow deliveries and the Phillies took advantage Saturday, going 5-for-6 on steal attempts while either Jacob deGrom or Edwin Diaz were on the mound. McCutchen only has five stolen bases on the year and hadn't swiped one since May 13, but he clearly still has a bit of juice in his 34-year-old legs.