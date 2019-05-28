McCutchen will start in center field against right-handed pitching moving forward, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Odubel Herrera being placed on administrative leave Tuesday, the Phillies have announced that they'll roll with McCutchen in center against right-handers and Scott Kingery will man center field against southpaws. McCutchen started over 100 games in center field in each of his first nine seasons in the big leagues, so despite making zero starts there a season ago, this shouldn't be a huge change for the veteran outfielder.

