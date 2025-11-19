The Phillies selected Painter's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The 2021 first-round pick returned to action last season for the first time since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he endured some struggles at Lehigh Valley with a 5.40 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 111:46 K:BB over 106.2 innings. Painter's workload was encouraging, however, and his standing as Philadelphia's top pitching prospect lines him up to potentially make his MLB debut in 2026.