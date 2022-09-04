Painter struck out nine batters in seven innings in his start for Double-A Reading on Saturday, giving up one run on eight hits and no walks.

The 19-year-old righty began the year with Single-A Clearwater, posting a 1.40 ERA in nine starts before moving to High-A Jersey Shore in early June. Things went even better for him after the promotion, as he cruised to a 0.98 ERA in eight outings before moving up to the Double-A level in mid-August. Through his first three starts for Reading, he owns a 1.40 ERA and 23:1 K:BB. His outstanding season has accelerated his timeline, and he now seemingly has a shot to debut in the first half of 2023.