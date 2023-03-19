Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski believes that Painter (elbow) can pitch for the Phillies in 2023, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Painter remains on schedule to play catch at the end of March, per Dombrowski, once he completes his prescribed four-week rest period. The right-hander was diagnosed with a ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow, but the Phillies will have the right-hander rest rather than undergo surgery. Painter is one of the top pitching prospects in the sport, and assuming he is able to resume throwing without setbacks, he could provide relevance in the 2023 campaign.