Painter has not been told surgery is needed on his ailing right elbow, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies keep pushing back the reveal of test results on Painter's elbow, which has raised some red flags. However, Zolecki has been informed by multiple sources that nobody has been told the pitcher needs surgery, with one source saying "time is what is needed" for Painter's elbow to heal. Dr. Neal ElAttrache has been asked to review Painter's medical results after being unavailable for a few days, which could help explain why the team hasn't provided an update yet. Zolecki cautions that "nothing has been officially ruled out until the team receives final opinions from doctors," but it appears at this point Painter has avoided a worst-case scenario.