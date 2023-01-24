Painter will join the Phillies' major-league camp this spring.
The invitation was an expected one, as it appears as though Painter will be given a shot to win a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day rotation. That may seem like quite the jump, as Painter is just 19 years old and has five Double-A starts and no Triple-A outings under his belt, but given the pace of Painter's rapid rise, the team may not want to waste any more of his innings in the minors. In 26 total starts as a professional, the 2021 13th-overall pick owns a 1.48 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, numbers he's backed up with a 39.6 percent strikeout rate and 5.9 percent walk rate. Bailey Falter looks like his top competition for the fifth starter job.
