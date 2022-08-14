The Phillies are promoting Painter from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old, who is the Phillies' top prospect, was promoted to Jersey Shore in early June and allowed three runs over three innings during his first start, but he surrendered only one earned run with a 45:4 K:BB over his next seven outings to earn the bump up to Reading. Painter's workload has been limited for much of the season, but he pitched at least six frames in each of his last three starts at High-A. The right-hander's move to Double-A will be a significant test after dominating during his brief time in the lower minors.