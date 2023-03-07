Phillies manager Rob Thomson had no update Tuesday on the tests run on Painter's right elbow, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Painter was sent for various scans on his elbow last Friday after experiencing discomfort in the joint following his Grapefruit League debut last Wednesday. It seems the Phillies are either keeping the results under wraps or seeking more opinions -- maybe a concerning mix of both. "We're still trying to get all the information together," said Thomson. "He's such an important guy in our organization. Young, top prospect, we just want to make sure the information is right. And we'll give it to you at that point."