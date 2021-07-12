The Phillies have selected Painter with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Painter, a tall, lanky prep righty (at least 6-foot-6) out of Florida, has been one of the top arms in his class for awhile now, although he was passed this spring by Jackson Jobe as the top high school arm in the class. He commands his pitches well for a pitcher his age and height, projecting for at least above-average command and control. Painter has a smooth delivery and throws four pitches, all of which should be at least a tick above average. His fastball sits in the low-to-mid-90s, and while his curveball and slider are promising, his changeup might be his best offspeed pitch. There's not much to quibble with here, except for the fact that Painter is a high school right-hander, which means the risk is through the roof.