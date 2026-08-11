Phillies' Andrew Painter: Takes no-hit bid into sixth inning

Painter (2-8) earned the win against the Cardinals on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Painter was authoring the finest start of his young career before starting to show signs of fatigue, carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. It was still an encouraging performance despite St. Louis' two-run sixth frame, as the right-hander has now yielded two runs or fewer in three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Painter will be looking to build on Monday's showing over the weekend in Minnesota, where he'll bring a 6.27 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 69:31 K:BB over 80.1 innings for the Phillies.