Painter pitched 103.2 innings across three levels in 2022, posting a 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 155:25 K:BB in the process.

The 19-year-old rose from Single-A to High-A to Double-A without the transitions to higher-level competition seeming to affect him much at all. The No. 13 pick in the 2021 draft, Painter might go No. 1 if they could do it all over again. There's a very solid argument to be made that he's become the best pitching prospect in baseball.