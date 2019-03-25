Romine signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Romine opted to return to Philadelphia after being cut loose by the team last week. The veteran utility man owns a career .235/.291/.301 slash line across parts of nine major-league seasons and figures to operate as organizational depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...