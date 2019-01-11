Romine signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Romine is the classic journeyman utility player. He's gotten at least some big-league time for nine straight seasons with three different organizations but owns just a .235/.291/.301 career line and has only once received at least 300 plate appearances. The only time he's posted a wRC+ greater than 71 came in just 21 plate appearances back in 2012. He's played all nine positions at some point in his career, giving him multiple avenues onto the roster, but he's unlikely to play a significant role in Philadelphia this season.

