Phillies' Andrew Romine: Puts power on display
Romine went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Romine has had a successful start to camp, going 5-for-16 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in the early going. He'll continue to gun for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man throughout spring training.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Romine: Lands in Philadelphia•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Productive out of bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Starting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Makes most of spot start•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Raps out three hits in rare start•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Named to Opening Day roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...