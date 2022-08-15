Vasquez was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday.
Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Aug. 2 after he was DFA'd by the Blue Jays, but he will now either remain with Lehigh Valley, get claimed by another team or get released outright. Although he's struggled in limited major-league action this year, the left-hander has produced a 2.40 ERA over 15 innings in 14 appearances at Triple-A this season.
