Phillies' Anthony Swarzak: Heading to Philadelphia via Seattle
Swarzak is part of a pair of trades expected to be finalized shortly, sending him to Philadelphia by way of Seattle, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Swarzak will first be sent to Seattle along with Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista in exchange for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz. He'll then be flipped on to the Phillies along with Jean Segura, with the Mariners getting J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana in return. Both moves are awaiting the completion of physicals. Swarzak posted ERAs north of 5.50 in two of the last three years, but if he can recapture the form that saw him record a 2.33 ERA in 2017, he could potentially fill a high-leverage role in the Phillies' bullpen.
