Phillies' Anthony Swarzak: Inks deal with Philly
Swarzak signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday worth $1.5 million if he makes the 26-man roster, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Swarzak began with the 2019 campaign with the Mariners but was traded to the Braves after early season struggles. The veteran righty started out well in Atlanta and recorded 17 holds, but the ineffectiveness resurfaced late in the season. The 34-year-old had a 4.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB over 53.1 innings between the two teams, and he'll likely need a strong spring training to secure a spot on Philadelphia's roster.
