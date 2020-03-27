Swarzak may have a clearer path to a roster spot after the Phillies demoted four other pitchers Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Austin Davis, Edgar Garcia, Cole Irvin and Reggie McClain all were sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. That helps Swarzak's odds of earning a roster spot, though it's still not guaranteed, as he's not on the team's 40-man roster. The 34-year-old has saved four games in each of the last two seasons but hasn't recorded an ERA below 4.50 since 2017.