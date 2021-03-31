Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Bradley would begin the season as a setup man behind closer Hector Neris, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bradley and fellow offseason pickup Jose Alvarado had both received consideration for the closer gig in spring training, but Girardi opted to go with a more familiar option for the job in Neris, who has saved 72 games for the Phillies across the past five seasons. Neris was awarded the gig after a spectacular showing in spring training, but he'll still enter the season with little security in the role due to his past issues with limiting walks and keeping the ball in the yard, which have resulted in him coughing up the job on multiple occasions over the last few years. Bradley -- who has saved 24 games between the past two seasons -- thus represents one of the more intriguing closers in waiting, though he may be tough to hold in shallower formats now that Neris has the job, at least for the time being.