Bradley (4-1) allowed one hit and zero runs over 1.2 innings in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins and picked up the win.
He was sandwiched in between starter Matt Moore and closer Ranger Suarez en route to to a successful 5-2 win in the first game of the second half of the season. Bradley has a discouraging streak of seven appearances (7.2 innings) without recording a strikeout, although he has only given up one earned run over that stretch.
