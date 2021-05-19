Bradley (1-1) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Marlins after striking out the only batter he faced.

Bradley came into the game to record the final out of the eighth inning and that's exactly what he did, as he needed seven pitches to fan Adam Duvall on a swinging strike with a full count. It was Bradley's first win of the season in his first appearance since returning from the injury list, as he missed several weeks due to an oblique strain. Expect him to remain in a setup role for the time being.