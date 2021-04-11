Bradley was placed on the injured list Sunday for undisclosed reasons, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but the right-hander is apparently dealing with an injury after surrendering one run while recording one out Saturday against Atlanta. Bradley could return April 21 if he only misses the 10-day minimum, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
