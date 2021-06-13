Bradley (2-1) picked up the win Saturday against the Yankees, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning.
Bradley entered the game with a man on second base to start the 10th inning, but the veteran right-hander did not let the runner advance, recording a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to keep the Yankees off the board. The Phillies pushed a run across in the bottom half to give Bradley his second win of the campaign. Though the reliever still holds a less than stellar 3.97 ERA, he's been effective over the past two weeks, having not allowed an earned run across his last seven outings dating back to May 29.
