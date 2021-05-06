Bradley (oblique) has had his timeline delayed by a cold, but he's expected to start throwing bullpens soon with the intention of rejoining the Phillies when they return from their upcoming road trip, which ends May 16, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bradley was initially expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks when he was sidelined with a strained left oblique in mid-April. The front end of that timeline has already passed and he's still yet to throw a bullpen, but he appears to be trending in the right direction now. He'll likely make a rehab appearance or two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being activated.