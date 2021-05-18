Bradley (oblique) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Bradley pitched just four times for the Phillies before being shut down with an oblique strain. He was behind Hector Neris in the closer depth chart at the time he got hurt, and Neris has done nothing to lose the job thus far, cruising to a 2.45 ERA and saving seven games. Bradley could still find his way to the occasional save and would be one of the top options to close should Neris get hurt, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a setup man for now.
